Japan's Kishida says Taiwan's security is global issue

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait, saying it is a matter of importance not just to Japan but to the entire world.

"The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is critical not just for our country, but for the whole international community," Kishida told Nikkei Asia in an interview in Tokyo. "Our position has always been that the issue of Taiwan should be resolved peacefully through dialogue, and I believe the Group of Seven [rich democracies] is united on this."