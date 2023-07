TOKYO -- Rapidus, the chipmaker launched in 2022 by the Japanese government and eight companies as a national champion in next-generation semiconductors, is in talks on supplying chips to some of the largest U.S. tech companies, President and CEO Atsuyoshi Koike told Nikkei in a recent interview.

The company is moving forward with a plan to start up in 2025 a pilot production line that will produce cutting-edge 2-nanometer chips.