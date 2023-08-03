ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's slow decisions impact U.S. response to Taiwan crisis: wargame

China invasion scenarios expose gaps in readiness, former American officials say

Former U.S. senior officials Christopher Johnstone, left, and Kevin Maher spoke to Nikkei after participating in a wargame envisioning a Taiwan crisis.
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- A recent tabletop wargame simulating China's invasion of Taiwan underscored Japan's slow decision-making process, with the delay having implications for readiness to quell such a crisis, former U.S. officials told Nikkei in interviews.

The Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, a private-sector think tank in Tokyo, conducted a tabletop simulation in mid-July premised on the Chinese military invading Taiwan in 2027. The drill included experts from Japan and Taiwan, as well as former U.S. senior staffers.

