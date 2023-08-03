Japan's slow decisions impact U.S. response to Taiwan crisis: wargame

WASHINGTON -- A recent tabletop wargame simulating China's invasion of Taiwan underscored Japan's slow decision-making process, with the delay having implications for readiness to quell such a crisis, former U.S. officials told Nikkei in interviews.

The Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, a private-sector think tank in Tokyo, conducted a tabletop simulation in mid-July premised on the Chinese military invading Taiwan in 2027. The drill included experts from Japan and Taiwan, as well as former U.S. senior staffers.