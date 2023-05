HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Ukraine's ambassador to Japan praised Tokyo's announcement at the weekend's Group of Seven leaders' summit that it will provide around 100 Self-Defense Force (SDF) transport vehicles to his war-torn nation, saying it was the "next step" toward supplying arms.

Sergiy Korsunsky told Nikkei Asia that the vehicles will be handed over to Ukraine at a ceremony next week. "Japan will provide 100 military vehicles, not weapons, but vehicles for the transportation of heavy munitions."