WASHINGTON -- Japan needs its air, land and sea forces to work together as one while linking up with American allies, said Wallace Gregson, a former U.S. assistant secretary of defense.

Gregson, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general, served as the Pentagon's assistant secretary for Asian and Pacific security affairs from 2009 to 2011. He was stationed in Okinawa from 2001 to 2003 as commander of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, the U.S. Marines' forward-deployed presence in Japan.