ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Japan should discuss nuclear option: ex-Pentagon official

Tokyo not ready to deploy nukes, but ought to explore subject, says Schriver

American ballistic missile submarines are one part of the nuclear triad along with land-launched missiles and strategic aircraft carrying nuclear bombs and missiles. (Handout photo from the U.S. Navy)   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Calls for American allies to take greater roles in projecting U.S. deterrence capabilities amid the mounting security threats posed by China and North Korea's nuclear arsenals will test Japan's long opposition to hosting nuclear weapons.

China is expected to quadruple its number of nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035, the U.S. Defense Department said in a recent report. North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November capable of hitting any target on the U.S. mainland.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close