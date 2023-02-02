Japan should discuss nuclear option: ex-Pentagon official

WASHINGTON -- Calls for American allies to take greater roles in projecting U.S. deterrence capabilities amid the mounting security threats posed by China and North Korea's nuclear arsenals will test Japan's long opposition to hosting nuclear weapons.

China is expected to quadruple its number of nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035, the U.S. Defense Department said in a recent report. North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November capable of hitting any target on the U.S. mainland.