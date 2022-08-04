ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Japan should triple defense budget 'immediately': Elbridge Colby

Ex-Pentagon official says Beijing has incentive to weaken Tokyo as regional rival

Elbridge Colby says Japan needs to anticipate what China will aim to do if it succeeds in taking Taiwan by force. (Photo by Ken Moriyasu)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- If China takes Taiwan by force it will be on Japan's doorstep, making U.S. defense of its ally increasingly difficult, a former Pentagon official said in an interview.

Therefore Tokyo needs to triple its defense budget "immediately," said Elbridge Colby, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development under President Donald Trump. The alternative would be to allow Chinese domination of the region, in which Beijing will likely seek to subordinate and demote Japan's status as the only country in East Asia that can challenge it, he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close