Interview

Japan weighs upgrade of ASEAN ties, following China, U.S.

Tokyo can offer 'high-quality' infrastructure, human resources: envoy

Masahiko Kiya, Japan's ambassador to ASEAN, speaks to Nikkei Asia in Jakarta about a "milestone" year for ties between Japan and the Southeast Asian bloc. (Souce photos by Nana Shibata and Ken Kobayashi)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

JAKARTA -- Japan is seriously considering upgrading its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Masahiko Kiya, Japan's ambassador to ASEAN, told Nikkei Asia, indicating Tokyo's eagerness to catch up with China and the U.S. by achieving the same diplomatic status with the regional bloc.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei in Jakarta, Kiya said Japan "is now seriously considering upgrading [to] CSP [comprehensive strategic partnership] status" from the current strategic partnership status.

