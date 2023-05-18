Leading Ukraine activist urges world to help prosecute Russian war crimes

VIENNA -- Japan and other members of the international community should send legal experts to Ukraine to help deliver justice to victims of Russian war crimes, key Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk told Nikkei, as leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies prepare to meet in Hiroshima later this week.

"We are faced with unprecedented numbers of war crimes, and our national system is overloaded," Matviichuk said in an online interview. A human rights lawyer by training, she heads the nonprofit Center for Civil Liberties, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.