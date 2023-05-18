ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Leading Ukraine activist urges world to help prosecute Russian war crimes

'Break the circle of impunity,' says Matviichuk of Nobel-winning Center for Civil Liberties

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Center for Civil Liberties, warned that a lack of consequences for Russian leadership could lead other countries to consider similar actions. (Photo courtesy of Oleksandra Matviichuk)
TAKAYUKI TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

VIENNA -- Japan and other members of the international community should send legal experts to Ukraine to help deliver justice to victims of Russian war crimes, key Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk told Nikkei, as leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies prepare to meet in Hiroshima later this week.

"We are faced with unprecedented numbers of war crimes, and our national system is overloaded," Matviichuk said in an online interview. A human rights lawyer by training, she heads the nonprofit Center for Civil Liberties, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

