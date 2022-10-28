ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Lithuania's ties with Taiwan will pay high-tech dividends: PM

Simonyte suggests China can't dictate others' diplomacy, calls Russia 'reckless'

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte: "We decided that we need a stronger outreach toward like-minded countries, not only in our cozy European Union." (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Lithuania's prime minister has high expectations that her country's budding ties with Taiwan will lead to significant industrial synergies, including in fields such as semiconductors and lasers.

While most countries avoid overt diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of ties with China, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as its territory, Lithuania has made a point of reaching out to Taipei, where it opened a representative office earlier this year. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told Nikkei Asia in an interview on Friday in Tokyo that this was part of a push by her government to strengthen relations in the Indo-Pacific region.

