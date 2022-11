BANGKOK -- French President Emmanuel Macron stepped up his Southeast Asian diplomatic push on Thursday, meeting in Bangkok with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ahead of his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders forum.

In an interview with Nikkei and the Financial Times, Macron highlighted France's ambition to expand its role in the Asia-Pacific region, flagging Paris's interest in becoming a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.