TOKYO -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad hopes to create a coalition to fight corruption in the Southeast Asian country, which was rocked last week by the arrest of the man who succeeded him in 2020.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, Mahathir confirmed that he recently joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia, a small party better known as Putra, as he looks to throw his weight behind the next generation after losing his parliamentary seat in last November's election.