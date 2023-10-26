Malaysia ready to become Southeast Asian EV hub, trade minister says

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia is poised to become a regional hub for the electric vehicle industry, the country's trade minister said in an interview, stating that its existing electronics industry offers a strong foundation for Malaysia to be a crucial part of global EV supply chains.

Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, minister of investment, trade and industry, told Nikkei Asia in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday that Malaysia has had a strong foundation in the electric vehicle and semiconductor industry since the country ventured into industrialization in the 1970s, serving as a critical manufacturing hub in Asia.