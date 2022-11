LANGKAWI, Malaysia -- Political instability in Malaysia, which has ushered in three prime ministers in the past four years, will not be solved by federal elections on Saturday, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said during an interview with Nikkei Asia.

Mahathir, who twice served as prime minister for a cumulative 24 years, noted that no single party is expected to secure the necessary majority to form a government this weekend as voter preference is divided.