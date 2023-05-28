Maldives stresses pro-India stance while maintaining China ties

TOKYO -- The foreign minister of the Maldives said his country has an "outstanding" relationship with India, defending his administration's record as it comes under fire from pro-China political rivals ahead of a presidential election due in September.

"In foreign policy, we have an India-first approach," Abdulla Shahid told Nikkei Asia in an interview during a visit this month to Tokyo. The countries share a "very special bond," he said, noting that "every time we have had an emergency and had to dial the 911 International, India has been the first responder."