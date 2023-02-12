ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Marcos says 'hard to imagine' Philippines can avoid Taiwan conflict

Moves to tighten defense ties with U.S. and Japan not aimed at China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. poses for a portrait after an interview on Feb. 12 in Tokyo. (Photo by Yuki Kohara) 
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

TOKYO -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his country could be pulled into a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait because of its proximity to the island.

"When we look at the situation in the area, especially the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, we can see that just by our geographical location, should there in fact be conflict in that area ... it's very hard to imagine a scenario where the Philippines will not somehow get involved," Marcos told Nikkei in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

