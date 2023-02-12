Marcos says 'hard to imagine' Philippines can avoid Taiwan conflict

TOKYO -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his country could be pulled into a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait because of its proximity to the island.

"When we look at the situation in the area, especially the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, we can see that just by our geographical location, should there in fact be conflict in that area ... it's very hard to imagine a scenario where the Philippines will not somehow get involved," Marcos told Nikkei in an exclusive interview on Sunday.