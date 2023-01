TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Corp. is ready to act "now" on renewable energy toward meeting Japan's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, President and CEO Katsuya Nakanishi tells Nikkei.

The Japanese trading house has made plans to invest 1.2 trillion yen ($9.1 billion) in renewables by fiscal 2024 amid a global push toward decarbonization. Nakanishi said that renewables and nuclear power are key to Japan's security, given how the country currently relies heavily on imported energy.