ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Interview

Mahathir eyes new party as Malaysia snap polls loom, son says

Tokyo cannot bear cost of business closures as COVID-19 cases surge

Ex-Soviet dissident Sharansky urges 'solidarity' with Hong Kong

North Korean defector takes contrarian stance against bashing Kim

Interview

Mitsubishi eyes car production in Myanmar

Automaker focuses on ASEAN while scaling back Europe operations

Traffic is seen behind a pedestrian bridge in downtown Yangon. Mitsubishi Motors is leaning toward assembling cars in Myanmar as part of its Southeast Asia strategy.   © Reuters
KOSUKE TERAI, Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors is considering building vehicles in Myanmar, as the Japanese automaker deepens its commitment to Southeast Asia, CEO Takao Kato told Nikkei, charting a way forward in a market battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kato said his company hopes to "collaborate" with Mitsubishi Corp., the trading house that owns a 20% stake in the automaker and is well-versed in the local market. Details, such as the timing and the form of the business, have yet to be decided.

CEO Takao Kato tells Nikkei that the automaker hopes to collaborate with trading house Mitsubishi on establishing production in Myanmar. (Photo by Kosuke Terai)

Mitsubishi Motors reversed its drive for broader expansion to focus instead on the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations under a medium-term plan released late last month. The automaker will allocate resources to the region, which generates about one-quarter of the company's sales.

The Japanese automaker already has a production base in Vietnam, as well as in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. Another Vietnamese plant is also under consideration. The plan is to add Myanmar to the list. 

Operations in Europe and other key regions will be scaled back through workforce reductions. Combined with hiring curbs and a review of the compensation system, the automaker aims to slash indirect labor costs 15% by the end of fiscal 2021 from fiscal 2019.

Mitsubishi Motors is grappling with the fallout from the expansion promoted by disgraced former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who doubled as chairman of large shareholder Nissan Motor.

The medium-term plan calls for the closing of a plant of sport utility vehicle subsidiary Pajero Manufacturing and freezing new model releases in Europe. These streamlining efforts will enable the company to "achieve the (20% fixed-cost) reduction target," Kato said.

Asked about the company's three-member alliance with Nissan and French player Renault, Kato said Mitsubishi Motors will "participate in talks for areas where win-win deals can be made." At the same time, "it's not realistic to force ourselves to look for areas of collaboration," he said.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close