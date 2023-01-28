Mizuho CEO sees end to BOJ's negative rates as 'entirely possible'

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's decision in December to widen its target band for long-term interest rates could well be followed by an end to its negative-rate policy, Mizuho Financial Group CEO Masahiro Kihara said.

The surprise move has been seen by some as the central bank laying the groundwork for a pivot away from years of ultraloose monetary policy. Banks that have struggled to make money in that environment could get a boost from higher interest rates, with big banking groups like Mizuho poised to benefit the most.