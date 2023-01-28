ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Mizuho CEO sees end to BOJ's negative rates as 'entirely possible'

Kihara expects industry pivot to lending and fundraising support if yields return

Mizuho Financial Group President and CEO Masahiro Kihara. (Photo by Keiichiro Sato)
SHIORI GOSO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan's decision in December to widen its target band for long-term interest rates could well be followed by an end to its negative-rate policy, Mizuho Financial Group CEO Masahiro Kihara said.

The surprise move has been seen by some as the central bank laying the groundwork for a pivot away from years of ultraloose monetary policy. Banks that have struggled to make money in that environment could get a boost from higher interest rates, with big banking groups like Mizuho poised to benefit the most.

