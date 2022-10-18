ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Mizuho to expand U.S. investment banking business: chief

Employees, earnings more than doubled in decade but market has room to grow, Kihara says

Night falls over Manhattan. Mizuho Financial Group thinks the U.S. market has room for growth despite inflation pressures.   © Reuters
YUTA SAITO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Mizuho Financial Group will expand its investment banking in the American market, President Masahiro Kihara tells Nikkei in an interview, seeing growth potential even as the Japanese lender works to mitigate risks from elevated U.S. inflation and interest rates.

"Many financial institutions, especially American ones, share the view that the U.S. will enter into a recession as early as 2023," said Kihara, who spoke Saturday while visiting Washington for an international conference. "But consumers and corporations are financially sound, and few people are saying that we will fall into a deep recession of the kind that followed the [2008] Lehman crisis."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close