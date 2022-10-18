Mizuho to expand U.S. investment banking business: chief

WASHINGTON -- Mizuho Financial Group will expand its investment banking in the American market, President Masahiro Kihara tells Nikkei in an interview, seeing growth potential even as the Japanese lender works to mitigate risks from elevated U.S. inflation and interest rates.

"Many financial institutions, especially American ones, share the view that the U.S. will enter into a recession as early as 2023," said Kihara, who spoke Saturday while visiting Washington for an international conference. "But consumers and corporations are financially sound, and few people are saying that we will fall into a deep recession of the kind that followed the [2008] Lehman crisis."