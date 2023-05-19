ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Modi says he will 'amplify concerns of Global South' at G-7

India PM says presence in Quad, Shanghai Cooperation Organization 'not contradictory'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Nikkei Asia in New Delhi on May 18, the day before his departure to attend the G-7.
KIRAN SHARMA, SATOSHI IWAKI and NUPUR SHAW, Nikkei staff writers | India

HIROSHIMA, Japan/NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, as he strives to "foster synergy" with the broader Group of 20 he is hosting this year.

Speaking exclusively with Nikkei Asia at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi ahead of his expected arrival in Japan on Friday evening, he said he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains. "I will emphasize India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," he said, adding that India's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting."

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close