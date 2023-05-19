Modi says he will 'amplify concerns of Global South' at G-7

HIROSHIMA, Japan/NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, as he strives to "foster synergy" with the broader Group of 20 he is hosting this year.

Speaking exclusively with Nikkei Asia at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi ahead of his expected arrival in Japan on Friday evening, he said he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains. "I will emphasize India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," he said, adding that India's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting."