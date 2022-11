NEW YORK -- The banks that financed Elon Musk's $44 billion leveraged buyout of Twitter may not be able to offload their loans without losses given the current tough market environment, says Peter Gleysteen, the CEO of AGL Credit Management.

But Gleysteen, a pioneer in the leveraged loan market, adds that this is not an issue of the "credit quality" and that the banks are well-positioned to weather what he calls a "temporary issue."