UNITED NATIONS -- Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun on Wednesday called on neighboring countries and the wider international community to increase pressure on the military regime through tougher sanctions such as establishing a no-fly zone and banning aviation fuel exports.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia on Wednesday, Kyaw Moe Tun urged an end to "financial flows into the military, and stop selling arms to the military."