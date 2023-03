TOKYO -- The Netherlands aims to respond to U.S. semiconductor restrictions on China by expanding the list of chip manufacturing equipment subject to export controls to prevent military use, the Dutch trade minister said.

Liesje Schreinemacher told Nikkei Asia here on Friday that The Hague has decided to include some of the latest models of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography tools to its export control list by summer after "doing assessments concerning our national security."