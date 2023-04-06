ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
New BOJ chief Ueda will keep policy loose: Olivier Blanchard

Former top IMF economist sees SVB collapse as reason for caution on rate rises

The Bank of Japan's first new governor in a decade will face a challenging financial environment.   © Reuters
YUTA SAITO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- As the Bank of Japan prepares for its first new governor in a decade amid rising inflation and instability in the global financial system, Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, sees it staying the course on monetary easing.

"The Japanese economy still needs accommodative policy by the central bank, just as it did during [Gov. Haruhiko] Kuroda's presidency. The question is how to implement it," said Blanchard, now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

