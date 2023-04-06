New BOJ chief Ueda will keep policy loose: Olivier Blanchard

NEW YORK -- As the Bank of Japan prepares for its first new governor in a decade amid rising inflation and instability in the global financial system, Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, sees it staying the course on monetary easing.

"The Japanese economy still needs accommodative policy by the central bank, just as it did during [Gov. Haruhiko] Kuroda's presidency. The question is how to implement it," said Blanchard, now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.