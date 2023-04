TOKYO -- Japan Exchange Group wants to see all publicly traded companies take a close look at their price-to-book ratios and engage in "constructive dialogue" with investors, new CEO Hiromi Yamaji recently told Nikkei and other news outlets.

Roughly 3,300 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime and Standard markets "should analyze their PBRs at board meetings and create plans to improve them," said Yamaji, who took the post on April 1.