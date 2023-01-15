ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

New Japan-U.S. defense ties will make Kim Jong Un 'think twice'

CSIS Japan chair says discussion on Taiwan contingency to deepen after summit

Japan and the U.S. this week agreed on a series of new cooperation schemes regarding defense.    © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. this week agreed to increase cooperation on defense, aiming to bolster what the Biden administration calls "integrated deterrence" with China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region and a potential Taiwan contingency in mind. 

For the Pentagon to discuss a Taiwan contingency with counterparts would have been unthinkable in 2010, but now the stage is set for that to be a real possibility, said Christopher Johnstone, a senior adviser and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close