New Zealand looks beyond China to survive trade war: minister

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stands to suffer a heavy blow as the ongoing trade war between the world's top two economies squeezes China, and must strengthen relationships beyond its largest partner, New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson told Nikkei in a recent interview.

Facing the prospect of slowdown in economic growth, the island nation in the Pacific is feeling the ripples caused by U.S.-China trade tensions.

"We are a small country of 5 million people," Robertson said. "And New Zealand is a small, open economy and we rely on what happens in the rest of the world."

New Zealand became the first member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to sign a free-trade agreement with China in 2008. It has since expanded exports of dairy, timber and other products to the Asian giant, where 20% of New Zealand's exports now head.

Citing an economic slowdown at many of China's largest trade partners, he said: "We are not immune."

He stressed the need to diversify New Zealand's trade partners, such as negotiating a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

Robertson said New Zealand has already benefited from existing trade arrangements. With the Japan-led 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that took effect in December, "we have seen significantly increased trade volumes including to Japan, but particularly in areas like beef exports, kiwi fruit and wine," he said.

New Zealand is one of 16 countries, including Australia, Japan, China an India, that is looking to create the world's largest proposed free-trade zone by population, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The pact is currently under negotiation and the parties hope to have a deal by the end of the year.

"It's clearly got lots of challenges but we continue to be committed to trying to make it work," Robertson said.

He also discussed New Zealand's new budget for the fiscal year ending June 2020, dubbed the 'Wellbeing Budget." Announced by the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the budget focuses on social issues like mental health and child welfare over traditional economic targets.

"Is success just that growth rate? We have a much broader definition of what success is," Robertson said. He explained that the top priority of the budget is to bridge economic inequality, which in turn would boost worker productivity.

The New Zealand economy is expected to grow 2.4% this fiscal year, down from 3.2% the year before. But Robertson said that homelessness and child poverty grew under the previous government, even though economic growth came to about 3.5%.