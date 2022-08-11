ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Nintendo Switch price isn't going up, despite higher costs: president

Shuntaro Furukawa sees big game releases like Pokemon boosting sales

Nintendo will continue to sell all three Switch models, but the production outlook is unclear beyond this year, Furukawa said. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
KENTO HIRASHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Nintendo is not currently considering raising prices for its flagship Switch video game system to offset rising production and shipping costs, President Shuntaro Furukawa told Nikkei, stressing that the company wants to "avoid pricing people out."

Switch sales slumped 23% on the year by volume in the April-June quarter amid shortages of semiconductors and other parts. Nintendo's earnings are on a similar trajectory: Annual net profit has tripled since the Switch's 2017 launch but is forecast to drop 29% in the fiscal year ending March 2023 after declining slightly a year earlier.

