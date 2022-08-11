Nintendo has no plans for Switch price hike despite higher costs

OSAKA -- Nintendo is not currently considering raising prices for its flagship Switch video game system to offset rising production and shipping costs, President Shuntaro Furukawa told Nikkei, stressing that the company wants to "avoid pricing people out."

Switch sales slumped 23% on the year by volume in the April-June quarter amid shortages of semiconductors and other parts. Nintendo's earnings are on a similar trajectory: Annual net profit has tripled since the Switch's 2017 launch but is forecast to drop 29% in the fiscal year ending March 2023 after declining slightly a year earlier.