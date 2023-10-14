North Carolina to train workers for Toyota EV battery plant: governor

TOKYO -- As Toyota Motor builds a plant for electric-vehicle batteries in North Carolina, the southern U.S. state is ramping up efforts at its schools to prepare a pool of work-ready talent, Gov. Roy Cooper told Nikkei on Friday.

The factory, now under construction with Toyota Tsusho, is slated to come onstream in 2025. North Carolina is "beginning training programs not only in our community colleges, but in our high schools, that could provide employees to be able to go directly to the Toyota battery plant," Cooper said.