Okinawa university seeks to be Asia's hub for higher education

TOKYO -- The resort village of Onna in Japan's Okinawa prefecture has captured many tourists' hearts with its aqua blue coastline and coral reefs perfect for diving and snorkeling, but the idyllic atmosphere also attracts serious academics from around the world.

The village's small, young science university is seeking to become a hub for fostering cooperation among universities in Asia, enabling society to take on complex challenges, its newly appointed president told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview.