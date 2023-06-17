ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Okinawa university seeks to be Asia's hub for higher education

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology forging university, industry ties

Karin Markides, president and CEO of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, stresses the university's role as a research hub in Asia. (Photo by Yuki Nakao) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The resort village of Onna in Japan's Okinawa prefecture has captured many tourists' hearts with its aqua blue coastline and coral reefs perfect for diving and snorkeling, but the idyllic atmosphere also attracts serious academics from around the world.

The village's small, young science university is seeking to become a hub for fostering cooperation among universities in Asia, enabling society to take on complex challenges, its newly appointed president told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close