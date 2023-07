NEW DELHI -- Pakistan has not slid into a "debt trap" by China, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Nikkei, stressing that the country is not at immediate risk of defaulting on its debt despite an ongoing economic crisis.

"It is incorrect to claim that Pakistan is in China's debt trap," he said in a written interview. "Most of the Chinese assistance to Pakistan is in the shape of investments or soft loans."