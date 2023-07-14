Pakistan's Imran Khan vows to win with new party if PTI is banned

LAHORE, Pakistan -- Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, vowed in an exclusive interview to form a new party if his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is banned, after weeks of rumblings about whether the group could be shut down.

Khan spoke with Nikkei Asia just as the crisis-hit South Asian country enters a key political period. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose ruling coalition took power after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, announced Thursday night that he would hand the reins to a caretaker government in August -- paving the way for a general election due later this year.