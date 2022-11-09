Patrick Kennedy warns of politics of fear as divided America votes

WASHINGTON -- As Americans head to the polls in Tuesday's midterm elections, former Rep. Patrick Kennedy raised alarms over the rise in racism, antisemitism and an overall fear of the "other" that are deepening the divide in society.

He told Nikkei in a recent interview that former U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters have turned away from democratic norms, instead promoting ideas that "in a previous generation, we died to defend ourselves from." He likened the growing sense of vulnerability and resentment building in American society to the forces that gave rise to Adolf Hitler in Germany before World War II.