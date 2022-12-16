PepsiCo may lift Southeast Asian prices as supply chains fail to fizz

BENGALURU -- The price of a cold bottle of Pepsi could heat up in Southeast Asia and other parts of the continent as inflation bloats the costs of ingredients, packaging and logistics, according to a top official at the company behind the fizzy drink.

Parinya Kitjatanapan, the general manager of PepsiCo's beverage division that covers Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea, told Nikkei Asia in an interview that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine had overshadowed global supply chains and that he couldn't rule out lifting prices beyond earlier hikes that have already kicked in around the region.