ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

PepsiCo may lift Southeast Asian prices as supply chains fail to fizz

Company increasingly turning to drinks with less sugar, sees Asian sales growing

Soft drinks in a Bangkok supermarket. Pepsi has a famous rivalry with Coca-Cola, as well as competing with a host of other beverage makers.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

BENGALURU -- The price of a cold bottle of Pepsi could heat up in Southeast Asia and other parts of the continent as inflation bloats the costs of ingredients, packaging and logistics, according to a top official at the company behind the fizzy drink.

Parinya Kitjatanapan, the general manager of PepsiCo's beverage division that covers Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea, told Nikkei Asia in an interview that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine had overshadowed global supply chains and that he couldn't rule out lifting prices beyond earlier hikes that have already kicked in around the region.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close