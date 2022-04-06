ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Philippine distiller Emperador bets on overseas markets like Africa

CEO confident in continuing financial growth despite COVID headwinds

A resident of Manila pours a shot of Emperador brandy at home.   © Reuters
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine spirits giant Emperador is stepping up its overseas push. Leveraging its acquisition of brandy and whiskey brands, the company has grown its market share and kept its position as the global leader in brandy. It has continued to perform well, despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Emperador also aims to become the world's top spirits company by tapping into the African market, which has been underdeveloped.

