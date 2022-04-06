MANILA -- Philippine spirits giant Emperador is stepping up its overseas push. Leveraging its acquisition of brandy and whiskey brands, the company has grown its market share and kept its position as the global leader in brandy. It has continued to perform well, despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Emperador also aims to become the world's top spirits company by tapping into the African market, which has been underdeveloped.
Interview
Philippine distiller Emperador bets on overseas markets like Africa
CEO confident in continuing financial growth despite COVID headwinds