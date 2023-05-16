Philippines boosting U.S., Japan security ties: foreign minister

TOKYO -- The Philippines is seeking to enhance security ties with the U.S. and Japan while treading carefully to maintain productive relations with China, a regional economic and military power, the Southeast Asian nation's foreign minister told Nikkei Asia.

Manila recently held its largest-ever military exercises with the U.S. and in February signed an agreement with Tokyo to simplify procedures for Japan's Self-Defense Forces to provide humanitarian assistance to the Philippines, raising the possibility of further expansion of military cooperation.