WASHINGTON/MANILA -- The Philippines would let U.S. forces use the Southeast Asian nation's military bases in the event of a Taiwan conflict only "if it is important for us, for our own security," the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. says.

Jose Manuel Romualdez, who is a relative of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and wields strong influence over the new leader's foreign and security policies, expressed concern about rising tensions between the U.S. and China.