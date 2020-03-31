ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Interview

Pompeo blasts China over virus 'disinformation'

Secretary says expulsion of reporters reduces capacity to cover truth

MIKIO SUGENO, Nikkei Washington bureau chief
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "disinformation campaigns" marred global efforts to find a solution to the coronavirus crisis.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday accused China of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and urged transparent sharing of crucial data on case numbers and mortality rates.

"We've seen [disinformation campaigns] not only from Iran and Russia, but from China and others as well," to "avoid responsibility" and sow "confusion about where the virus began," Pompeo said in a phone interview with Nikkei and other media from Asia, Oceania and the U.S.

He suggested that other world powers share his concern. At last week's Group of Seven summit, "one of the ministers talked to me about the fact that Europeans were being harassed in Africa because of a disinformation campaign, where another country had made a claim that this virus was generated, created, from someplace in Europe," he said.

Pompeo condemned Beijing's decision to eject American reporters from China. "It will reduce the capacity for all of us to understand what’s happening," in China and throughout the region, and "to have good data sets," he said.

But the secretary of state stressed that the U.S. "will continue to find every opportunity to work alongside China."

"We have important economic relationships," Pompeo said. "We, shortly before this, completed the first part of a trade deal. The second part of that we hope will follow, not too far behind that."

"The solution to this will depend on people working together all across the world," he said.

Pompeo rejected the claim in some media reports that the G-7 was unable to form a joint statement because the U.S. insisted on calling the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus."

"Unfortunately that was some pretty bad reporting," Pompeo said, instead calling it "an enormously successful G-7 gathering."

Regarding the potential relaxation of travel restrictions, Pompeo said he does not want to speculate on the timing. "We will consistently look at them and make the right choice. That is, the choice that will protect the American people, and the choice that will help the global economy and the American economy get back on its feet as quickly as possible," he said.

