Public-private tie-up key to empowering women in India: U.S. official

WASHINGTON -- Public-private partnerships have been crucial in promoting women's economic empowerment in India, and the U.S. is working with New Delhi to expand the effort across the Group of 20 nations, a senior American official told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview.

"Both the United States and India are prioritizing women's economic empowerment across the board for all of the various areas of the G-20," Katrina "Kat" Fotovat, the senior official to the secretary of state in the Office of Global Women's Issues, told Nikkei on the sideline of the first U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment Shatter Summit.