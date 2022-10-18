ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Putin's nuclear threat is real: Wladimir Klitschko

Ex-boxing champ says Japan is only country that understands nuclear devastation

Wladimir Klitschko in Kyiv. (Photo supplied by Klitschko)   © Reuters
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Russia & Caucasus

KUALA LUMPUR -- Wladimir Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion and member of Kyiv's Territorial Defense Force, said the world should take Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons seriously and be "prepared for the worst."

As Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones on Monday, Klitschko told Nikkei Asia that Moscow has shown it does the unthinkable -- from invading Ukraine to the brutal massacres committed against people in Bucha, Irpin and other parts of his country.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close