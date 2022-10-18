Putin's nuclear threat is real: Wladimir Klitschko

KUALA LUMPUR -- Wladimir Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion and member of Kyiv's Territorial Defense Force, said the world should take Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons seriously and be "prepared for the worst."

As Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones on Monday, Klitschko told Nikkei Asia that Moscow has shown it does the unthinkable -- from invading Ukraine to the brutal massacres committed against people in Bucha, Irpin and other parts of his country.