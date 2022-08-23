RedDoorz to add up to 2,000 hotels from Indonesia to Thailand

JAKARTA -- Budget hotel chain RedDoorz is aiming to add as many as 2,000 member inns to its network across Southeast Asia by the end of 2023, the founder and CEO of the Singapore-based company told Nikkei Asia.

As RedDoorz Partners, hotels must conform to a set of standards in areas such as cleanliness and reliability of internet connections. The company's proprietary system uses big data to predict demand and set room rates accordingly for these hotels, allowing them to benefit from economies of scale.