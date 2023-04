TOKYO -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, said Tuesday that deterrence was the key to preventing a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

"The goal should be to deter a military situation from happening," DeSantis told Nikkei Asia in an interview in Tokyo. "If [Chinese President] Xi Jinping thinks that the costs of him launching some type of hostile action outweigh whatever benefit he will receive, then you will not see that happen."