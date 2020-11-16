Saudi finance minister vows reforms and robust recovery next year

DUBAI -- Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, who chairs the Group of 20 countries this year, talked to Nikkei via videoconference and expressed confidence in ongoing structural economic reforms, saying, "We are likely to see very positive recovery in 2021, north of 3 percent."

Al-Jadaan noted that the coronavirus pandemic has "showed how important [economic reform] is for the Saudi economy." He explained that "the reforms of the past three to four years have also made the government more informed and able to respond more quickly."

Saudi Arabia has focused on funding the health sector, including doubling the number of intensive care units in the first three or four months of the outbreak. The size of Saudi Arabia's fiscal stimulus is 3.4-3.5% of the gross domestic product, well below the G-20's average of 9%.

But he said the economy shrank by only 3.8% in 2020, less than the G20's average of 6.1%.

Commenting on the G-20 framework, al-Jadaan said, "The world was reminded during this crisis about how important the G20 is," noting that the $11 trillion fiscal stimulus package by the G-20 countries has revised the global economic outlook upward.

Furthermore, unprecedented in the history of the G-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group implemented a framework to support heavily indebted countries.

Many low-income and emerging countries suffer from a serious debt sustainability problem, as tax revenues are diving due to the economic hit of the pandemic. The G-20 launched an initiative that deals with this debt issue.

"When we asked the private sector to participate in the [initiative to suspend debt service], they were reluctant," said al-Jadaan.

"We also looked at how low-income countries and developing countries can unlock other financings, through developing their own debt market in their local currency, bringing in more private investments with guarantees," he said. "We looked at short-term solutions [via the initiative] but also ... at medium- and long-term solutions for these countries."

The G-20's October meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors agreed to extend the grace period for the repayment of public loans to low-income countries by six months from December. This has secured $14 billion in liquidity for low-income countries, al-Jadaan said. He added, "We agreed to look at the [initiative] again in April 2021. If we need to extend it again for another six months, then we will."