Interview

Scholz warns China not to use force to alter Taiwan status quo

German leader to deepen relationships with Asian partners in policy shift

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with Nikkei Asia at the Chancellery in Berlin, ahead of his trip to Japan. (Photo by Marlies Matthes)
SHOGO AKAGAWA, Nikkei editor-in-chief for Europe, Middle East and Africa | Europe

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will reduce his country's economic reliance on China, pledging that Germany would avoid "one-sided dependencies on individual countries, as well as open up new sales markets."

On March 18, the Japanese and German governments will hold their first Inter-Governmental Consultations, a new framework for regular government discussions that will include the leaders of the two countries. Scholz spoke with Nikkei Asia at the Chancellery in Berlin ahead of his trip.

