Scholz warns China not to use force to alter Taiwan status quo

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will reduce his country's economic reliance on China, pledging that Germany would avoid "one-sided dependencies on individual countries, as well as open up new sales markets."

On March 18, the Japanese and German governments will hold their first Inter-Governmental Consultations, a new framework for regular government discussions that will include the leaders of the two countries. Scholz spoke with Nikkei Asia at the Chancellery in Berlin ahead of his trip.