Soccer star and investor Keisuke Honda eyes Indonesia, Vietnam

Self-described 'challenger' attracted by Southeast Asia's young population

Keisuke Honda sees parallels between experience in soccer and entrepreneurship. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Japanese soccer star and investor Keisuke Honda says he is optimistic on Southeast Asian startups, highlighting in an interview the region's young and growing population, particularly in Indonesia and Vietnam.

"I think of Southeast Asia as a seed round in startup terms," Honda told Nikkei Asia during a recent visit to Jakarta, referring to the financing process that raises initial capital to start a business. He said the "absolute numbers" of the region's population and age are enough in themselves for making successful investments.

