Social media can foster mutual understanding: Rabbi Cooper

TOKYO -- As geopolitical tensions escalate in East Asia, the younger generation should actively try to understand diverse views and historical issues using social media, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a U.S.-based global Jewish human rights organization.

Cooper, who is also vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in an interview with Nikkei in Tokyo that today's social media capabilities, which allow people to connect easily with others around the world, leave no excuse for ignorance.