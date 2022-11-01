ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sony-Honda EV venture eyes high end with multicar lineup: COO

Company readies for 2025 launch of flagship model in North America

Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer of Sony Honda Mobility, speaks about the joint venture's plans in Tokyo on Oct. 13. (Photo by Yo Inoue)
KEIICHI FURUKAWA and SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The electric-vehicle joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor will not be a "one and done" deal, President and Chief Operating Officer Izumi Kawanishi told Nikkei, outlining plans to offer multiple models when it begins sales in 2025 to better compete with the likes of Tesla.

In addition to his posts at Sony Honda Mobility, Kawanishi is an executive vice president at Sony Group and led the development of its Vision-S prototype EV. "We will bring our expertise and know-how together with Honda's as we consider what mobility should look like," he said of the venture's vehicles.

