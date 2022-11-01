Sony-Honda EV venture eyes luxury market with multicar lineup: COO

TOKYO -- The electric-vehicle joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor will not be a "one and done" deal, President and Chief Operating Officer Izumi Kawanishi told Nikkei, outlining plans to offer multiple models when it begins sales in 2025 to better compete with the likes of Tesla.

In addition to his posts at Sony Honda Mobility, Kawanishi is an executive vice president at Sony Group and led the development of its Vision-S prototype EV. "We will bring our expertise and know-how together with Honda's as we consider what mobility should look like," he said of the venture's vehicles.